WATCH: Toilet-Licking TikTok-er Flouts COVID-19 Regulations, Tells Dr. Phil: "I’ll Cough on You"

While most people are trying to stay at home to avoid getting or spreading coronavirus, some are not listening. Dr. Phil McGraw spoke to TikTok star Ava Louise, who went viral after licking an airplane toilet seat during a "coronavirus challenge."

Why would Louise do such a thing - and attend Florida spring break - during a pandemic? She told the host:

One, I had way dirtier things in my mouth that whole spring break. Two, I bleached [the toilet]. Three, private plane. I flew down on my sugar daddy’s plane with my best friend. So really, it wasn’t that dirty. I wasn’t putting myself or anyone else at risk.

She added:

I was, like, really annoyed that corona was getting more publicity than me.

This controversy comes amidst infuriating tweets from Louise:

Louise told McGraw:

I basically took things that your generation and boomers are scared of and I capitalized off of it.

When McGraw (who was self-isolating) called out her irresponsibility and told her she "can't be this ignorant," Louise retorted:

Yeah. I’m hearing you talk and you’re like, ‘Oh, you’re going to kill somebody,’ like you know what? I’ll pull up and I’ll cough on you. Like I’m just tired of it! This is ridiculous!

Watch the interview below.