The Young and the Restless Promo: Nicholas Fans a Former Flame

Joshua Morrow, Michelle Stafford

Nicholas (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) decide whether or not to pursue their relationship on The Young and the Restless. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) lets her son know exactly how she feels about it.

Adam (Mark Grossman) doesn't waste any time confronting Victor (Eric Braeden) about his involvement in a potential murder plot.

Watch the new Y&R promo below: