The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Adam and Nick Face Off

Mark Grossman, Joshua Morrow

Victor: Mr. Moneybags (Eric Braeden) decides to do things his way. Meanwhile, Victor tells Billy (Jason Thompson) to put up or shut up.

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) grills Victor.

Nick/Phyllis: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) and Red (Michelle Stafford) discuss what exactly they are and where they are going.

Chelsea: The con artist fashion designer (Melissa Claire Egan) causes a little drama.

Adam/Nick: Things get heated between the black sheep Newman (Mark Grossman) and his big brother.

Chance/Abby: The Newman Abbott hybrid (Melissa Ordway) and the Chancellor heir/cop (Donny Boaz) hatch a scheme to go after Phyllis. Will the two be successful?

Lily: The ex-model (Christel Khalil) seeks guidance from Traci (Beth Maitland).

Nate: The sexy doctor (Sean Dominic) shoots his shot with Amanda (Mishael Morgan). What will Billy have to say?

Theo: The sneaky social influencer (Tyler Johnson) continues looking for ammo to use against his cousin Kyle (Michael Mealor).



