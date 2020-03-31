Fall into Spring with Hallmark's Spring Fling Original Movies...Starring Soap Alums!

Get ready for spring with the Hallmark Channel's Spring Fling movie line-up. The made-for-TV flicks are peppered with plenty of soap alums for your enjoyment.

On March 28, Bethany Joy Lenz (ex-Michelle Bauer Santos, Guiding Light; ex-Haley James Scott, One Tree Hill) starred opposite Brett Dalton in Just My Type. Lenz was a pop culture writer interviewing a hunky mystery writer in his adorable small town.

Related: Soap Alums Star in Hallmark Adaptation of YA Novel You're Bacon Me Crazy!

On April 4, Natalie Hall (ex-Colby Chandler, All My Children) stars in You're Bacon Me Crazy. She is Chef Cleo, a chef who falls for rival food-truck owner Gabe amidst an active rivalry. Gabe is played by Michael Rady of Jane the Virgin and UnReal. The movie premieres at 9 PM EST.

On April 11, tune in to Fashionably Yours. The Vampire Diaries' Kat Graham plays Lauren, who reluctantly moves home to Seattle. Rob, the handsome head of the moving company she uses - played by How to Get Away with Murder's Kendrick Sampson - decides to show her just how great the Emerald City really is. Also starring is Broadway and TV veteran Sheryl Lee Ralph (ex-Laura, Search for Tomorrow). The movie premieres at 9 PM EST on Hallmark.

On April 18, don't miss Nature of Love, premiering at 9 PM EST. Chesapeake Shores' Emilie Ullerup plays Katie, a city dweller who's writing an article on glamping. She meets outdoorsy Will (UnReal's Christopher Russell), who shows her the charms of the countryside - and love!