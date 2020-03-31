Starting this week, General Hospital will only air new episodes Mondays through Thursdays, with April 3 kicking off "Flashback Friday." This is in order to stretch out the currently-filmed episodes that remain, The Wrap reports.

What is Flashback Friday, exactly? The solo Mouse House sudser will show old episodes and feature actors introducing the episode that will air.

On Friday, Laura Wright (Carly Corinthos) will start things off with the rerun of the 56th anniversary episode. GH has two months' worth of new shows taped and they are expected to continue the reruns through May 22.