Nancy Lee Grahn Talks Mental Health During Pandemic with Maurice Benard, Scott Clifton

General Hospital cast members - past and present - are discussing mental health in the time of coronavirus. In episode two of Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis)'s Soaps in Quarantine podcast, she chatted with Maurice Benard (Sonny) and Scott Clifton (Liam, The Bold and the Beautiful; ex-Dillon, GH). They discussed dealing with the emotional and mental health challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the past, Benard has been very open about his bipolar disorder diagnosis. He will discuss the matter further in his upcoming memoir. Nothing General About It How Love (and Lithium) Saved Me On and Off General Hospital is set to be released on April 7.

The soap star said that physical exercise is key to his overall health. Benard shared, per Gold Derby:

I just go in my garage. I punch the bag, I lift weights. There were two to three days when I had pretty bad anxiety so I didn’t really do anything except try to get rid of it.

Clifton was thinking of friends with anxiety in this time. He said:

I hadn’t thought about it until then — this is going to be a mental health crisis too, isn’t it? This is like a perfect storm for people who suffer.

