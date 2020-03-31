WATCH: Savannah Guthrie Returns to Today Show Studio

Author:
Publish date:
Savannah Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie is back at Today. Thankfully, the anchor has recovered from her coronavirus symptoms after working at home for two weeks.

Related: Savannah Guthrie Announces She Will Anchor Today Show from Home

Co-anchor Hoda Kotb told her:

I was just going to say, so many things are not normal and in this moment, right now as I look at you, something finally is. It’s good to see you.

Guthrie replied:

It’s good to finally be in the same room! I wish we were closer like we used to snuggle up but we are practicing our social distancing. It’s good to be back in the studio.

Watch the reunion below.

Related Stories