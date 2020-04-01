Greg Rikaart Gives Health Status Update, Says "95 Percent Better"

Greg Rikaart Steven Bergman Photography

Soap alum Greg Rikaart is giving fans an update on how his current health after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus. On March 23, Rikaart best known for his role as Kevin Fisher on The Young and the Restless and Leo Stark on Days of Our Lives, announced he had tested positive for the illness after he was feeling under the weather. He was awaiting a test on March 17 when he first clued fans in on his health issues.

Now, Rikaart has revealed on Twitter that he is almost out of the woods after he placed himself in self-quarantine and isolated himself from his husband, writer Robert Sudduth, and their son. Rikaart stated in the video,

I'm doing fantastic, easily 95% better than I was the last time I made one of these messages. The only thing is I still have a little bit of a lingering cough and I guess I have to work on rebuilding my strength and my energy a bit. I'm feeling really good, stronger and better every day.

Rikaart also thanked fans for the support and encouraged them to continue self-distancing and isolation.

Watch the entire video below