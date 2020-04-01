Happy 57th Anniversary General Hospital!

It was on April 1, 1963 when General Hospital first hit the airways. When the soap first debuted, it boasted "dramatic stories of those giving comfort for the sick" and boy has it ever and then some. Created by the late Frank and Doris Hursley, the show was originally a 30 minute drama that grew to 45 minutes on July 26, 1976 and finally to an hour on Jan. 16, 1978.

The current longest running sudser which focuses on the lives of the Hardy, Quartermaine, Spencer, Cassadine, Baldwin, Webber, Scorpio, Brewer and many other families, has seen many spin-offs such as, Port Charles and primetime's General Hospital: Night Shift come and go but the OG still stands. Current show runner Frank Valentini said on Twitter,

Happy 57th to you GH and many more! Take a look at the original promo for GH made in 1963 below!