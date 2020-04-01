The Bold and the Beautiful's Karla Mosley (Maya) is headed to the airwaves. This week, she will star in a new radio play from KPFK's Arts in Review, according to Broadway World. Karla will play Fool 1 in Ammunition Theatre Company's production of The Giant Void in My Soul.

Catch Karla on Arts in Review by streaming the program on kpfk.org this Friday, April 3. Acting opposite Mosley will be: Kim Hamilton; Claudia Doumit (Timeless); and Liza Fernandez (Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, Mom). Felix Solis will direct the Bernardo Cubría-written show, which features music from Arian Saleh.