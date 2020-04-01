Newbie Savannah Smith Cast in Lead Role in Gossip Girl Reboot

The CW

Gossip Girl is getting another fresh face. Savannah Smith, an actress and student at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, has been cast as a lead in HBO Max's reboot, according to Deadline.

This role will be Smith's debut, though production has been delayed on the 10-episode show due to the coronavirus pandemic. No specific details about Smith's character have been released, but Deadline revealed that she "is believed to be one of the cool girls at the school."

