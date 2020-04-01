WATCH: Kim Kardashian West Talks Making Masks, Fighting Family on The View

Kim Kardashian West, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines The View/YouTube

Kim Kardashian West called in remotely to The View on March 31. She talked, in large part, about how she's coping during the COVID-19 pandemic...and how she's helping out. Besides donating a hefty chunk of change, she also told Whoopi Goldberg that she's asking factories making her perfume to produce hand sanitizer and face masks.

The reality star shared:

We have five factories all in different countries and we've been exploring ... how to make medical-grade masks, how to make things that would be helpful in the hospitals. I've been working with partners that have donated masks and we're working with our fragrance company to get [hand] sanitizer made, so that is a huge shift in what we do and we're so happy that we're seeing some good information that we're going to be able to help out.

Meanwhile, Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans have been kept busy with endless discussion of Kim's recent on-screen fight with sister Kourtney. Kardashian West said:

I never want to result to violence like that. Looking back, it also made me realize what Kourtney's really feeling and going through ... It made me more sympathetic to her situation.

Watch the interview below.