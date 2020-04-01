WATCH: Wayne Brady on Self-Isolating with Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend: "We Are Family"

Steven Bergman Photography

The coronavirus is making for some interesting housemates. Let's Make a Deal host and The Bold and the Beautiful's Wayne Brady (Reese Buckingham) admitted he's currently self-isolating with his ex-wife Mandie Taketa, their 17-year-old daughter Maile, and Taketa's boyfriend.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Brady explained how it all came about. Brady revealed,

My ex-wife Mandie and I, we have a different and a very special situation than a lot of people that co-parent … For the entire duration of [Maile’s] life, we have co-parented as best friends.

Brady stated he and his ex "live virtually next door to each other" and also said,

Our quarantining is a little different, we quarantine between both of our homes and I’ve got a big backyard and lots of land, so we both share this land and this space, Mandie, her boyfriend Jason, my daughter Maile, we are a family, so we’re like this new, nuclear family.

Cool. Watch the interview below.