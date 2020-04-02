Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Secrets on The Bold and the Beautiful

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, The Bold and the Beautiful) opened up about filming her character's sexiest scenes. She shared with CBS Soaps in Depth that doing make-out scenes is pretty simple. 

She joked:

Well, if it’s Scott [Clifton, Liam], then I just want to have ribs and garlic, to mess with him. Otherwise, just some breath mints.

What about love scenes? The most challenging part, MacInnes Wood dished, is a bit more risqué:

Ooh, goodness. I think the hardest part is making sure you don’t get a nip slip!

And on a less-sexy note, getting to the top of the various mansions' staircases is easier than it seems. She said:

Oh, well, you go to the top of the stairs and there’s this little room with an elevator that takes you to the rooftop, and there’s a dance party happening there.

