Love it or Hate It: Days of Our Lives' April Fools' Episode (POLL)

Wednesday's episode of Days of Our Lives had more than a few WTF moments that I won't spoil for you if you haven't watched yet, but, thankfully, it turned out to be an April Fools' joke.

The special episode featured the return of some "recent" but not-forgotten faces, like Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart), Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian), and Sheila (T-Boz). There were murder, wedding vows, who's-the-daddy storylines, and marital betrayals, oh my!

It wouldn't be a DAYS episode without a little eye-candy and Eli (Lamon Archey) and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) gave good hunk.

What did you think of Days of Our Lives' April Fools' episode? Did you love it or hate it? Vote below!