April is the month for soap anniversaries, both sad and happy. On April 1, 2009, CBS officially announced that long-running sudser Guiding Light was canceled. The fan-favorite program ran for 72 years.

Decades earlier, on April 2, 1956, two new soaps - As the World Turns and The Edge of Night - debuted on CBS. ATWT ran until 2010 and Edge ran (after moving to ABC) until 1984.  

Lawrence Saint-Victor (ex-Remy, GL; Carter, The Bold and the Beautiful) called working on the show "one of the best experiences of my life." He shared on Instagram:

Meanwhile, Tina Sloan (ex-Lillian) recalled the moment she got the bad news:

As the World Turns' Martha Byrne (ex-Rose/Lily) shared her fond memories of working with Jon Hensley (ex-Holden) on Twitter:

