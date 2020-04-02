Steven Bergman Photography

William deVry (Julian Jerome, General Hospital) is using his COVID-19 self-isolation to do some wishful storytelling. His character is currently caught up in a romantic tryst with dastardly doctor Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud).

deVry would love to see their pairing yield more fruit. In reply to a GH promo, he tweeted:

A Jerome-Westbourne (and thus Faison) baby would be a real game-changer! He added:

Would you like to see Brulian get serious and have a family of their own? Sound off in the comments.