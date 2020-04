As the World Turns Stars to Gather With Fans...Today on YouTube

Photo Credit: P&G

Act fast and get your YouTube account ready to join former As the World Turns stars for an impromptu reunion!

Michael Park (ex-Jack), Maura West (ex-Carly), Martha Byrne (ex-Lily), and Kelley Menighan Hensley (ex-Emily) . . . so far . . . are on deck to reminisce about CBS' iconic sudser at 2 PM Eastern time.

You can join the fun on YouTube HERE!

Check out Park and West's tweets below!