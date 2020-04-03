The Bold and the Beautiful is taking a page from their sister show, The Young and the Restless, by re-airing a throwback episode from its archives. The most-watched sudser in the world will rebroadcast their 30th anniversary episode featuring Liam Spencer's (Scott Clifton) marriage (once again) to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) in Australia.

This news came on the heels of Y&R's similar announcement. There is no word if this will be a recurring event for the show. The B&B episode on Monday, April 5 will pick up where it left off on Thursday, April 2.

Watch OG B&B stars Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan Forrester) and John McCook (Eric Forrester) discuss the episode, while encouraging viewers to social distance, below!