DC #960: This is Dumb, This is Dumb, This is Dumb

Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #960: This is Dumb, This is Dumb, This is Dumb

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

The Bold and the Beautiful notches a No. 1 ratings win, but it isn't a clean win. Brooke, Ridge and Bill drama continues.

Stevano wants to marry his Queen of the Night on Days of Our Lives. Orpheus causes problems.

Nelle refuses to approve her son's surgery on General Hospital. Sam and Spinelli's scheme fails. Jordan & Co. try to get TJ back.

Adam investigates his father on The Young and the Restless. Theo wants to run Jabot. Dina gets worse.

All this and much more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

