Dr. Phil Talks Shooting from Home with Wife Robin as Production Assistant

Dr. Phil Show

Dr. Phil McGraw spoke to Deadline about the unique challenges he's facing while filming his talk show from home.

Related: Dr. Phil to Tape Without a Studio Audience Due to Coronavirus

He's enlisted wife Robin to serve as his PA/Girl Friday, he noted, with producers coming in via Zoom:

This is Dr. Phil from the kitchen, I’ve got a one-man crew: my wife Robin, she’s doing lighting, cameras, does hair and makeup, wardrobe with a good attitude. I’m actually just shooting into an iPhone or iPad depending on what’s happening. The cameras on these devices are amazing, they take a really good picture and Robin has got me a bunch of her mirrors with lights on and set them up and it’s really amazing.

Reflecting on the toilet-licking TikToker who flouted coronavirus regulations, McGraw quipped:

Oh my god, if brains were lard, she couldn’t grease the skillet. She was just unbelievable.

Related: WATCH: Toilet-Licking TikTok-er Flouts COVID-19 Regulations, Tells Dr. Phil: "I’ll Cough on You"

And is McGraw himself the right expert to speak on COVID-19? The doctor himself said: