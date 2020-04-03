Christel Khalil, Jess Walton

The ratings are up for the week of March 23-27, 2020, and the news is somewhat spectacular. (Source: Soap Opera Network). It would appear that a result of more folks being home has resulted in increased numbers for all four daytime dramas! It is quite nice to be able to celebrate something positive. Let's get into it . . .

Jason Thompson

The Young and the Restless posted the highest weekly gains and reclaimed the top spot in total viewers and households. The 47 year old daytime drama gained a whopping 768,000 viewers for the week (4.213,000/3.05) and inched back over the 3.0 mark in rating. Though the rating was much improved, they still failed to break even for the year as they were down 195,000 viewers year to year. Further, Y&R took the top spot in all key demos as Jill (Jess Walton) checked up on her Chancellor crew, and Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Billy (Jason Thompson) were being all Nick and Billy.

Heather Tom

The Bold and the Beautiful returned to #2 in total viewers and households while gaining 40,000 viewers for the week (3,660,000/2.67). In addition, B&B was up a grin-inducing 248,000 viewers year to year. The news was not quite as great in the key demos as B&B dropped to #3 in women 18-49 (viewers and rating) and women 18-34 (viewers) as Katie (Heather Tom) tried to convince Flo (Katrina Bowden) to steer clear of Sally (Courtney Hope), and all hell broke loose at Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge's (Thorsten Kaye) reunion party.

Kelly Thiebaud

General Hospital also enjoyed a lovely boost by gaining 103,000 viewers for the week (2,574,000/1.89). The 57 year old daytime drama also inched over a 2.0 rating for Monday's episode. GH also made the biggest gains year to year with a bump of 286,000 viewers. In the key demos, GH snagged the #2 position in women 18-49 (viewers and rating) and in women 18-34 (viewers) as Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) and Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) had a fiery reunion, and Trina (Sydney Mikayla) got ALL UP in Curtis' (Donnell Turner) face.

Arianne Zucker

Days of Our Lives also enjoyed a splendid week by gaining 152,000 viewers (2,241,000/1.61) while also posting gains of 134,000 viewers year to year. DAYS remained #4 in all key demos, but posted yearly gains in all categories as the DiMera family gathered for Stefano's (Stephen Nichols) wedding to Marlena (Deidre Hall), and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) received some very confusing DNA results.

That's it! What did you think about this lovely week of viewership gains? Did these numbers reflect what you watched on your various screening devices? We want to know what YOU think! Sound off in the comments!