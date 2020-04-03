Melody Thomas Scott, Eric Braeden

The Young and the Restless is treating viewers to a classic episode. On Friday, Y&R will air a re-broadcast of Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki's (Melody Thomas Scott) first wedding. The episode first aired on April 13, 1984, and fans of the number one sudser saw the legendary supercouple finally say "I do" but without a bit of drama.

The classic episode features Victor's obsessed ex-secretary Eve Howard (Margaret Mason) lurking in the shadows, waiting to cause harm to Nikki on her special day. The late Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper) also makes a grand entrance, while Paul (Doug Davidson) attends the big day with Lauren (Tracey Bregman). Finally, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) spends a little time daydreaming about her own big day with beau Eric Garrison (Brian Matthews).

This news comes on the heels of General Hospital announcing earlier in the week they will have "Flashback Fridays" so they can bank the two months worth of episodes they currently have filmed before being shut down over the coronavirus pandemic.

No word if Y&R will continue having classic eps on Fridays.

According to the show's official Twitter handle, Y&R will "pick up where we left off today on Monday’s episode" so fans will still be up to date on what's going on in Genoa City. Check the invite by the show below.