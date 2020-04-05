The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Quinn Finds Herself On the Receiving End of Dollar Bill's Full Frontal Assault

Don Diamont

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Flo (Katrina Bowden) channels her inner Nancy Drew to uncover the truth about Sally (Courtney Hope).

Quinn (Rena Sofer) finds herself on the receiving end of Dollar Bill's (Don Diamont) anger.

Dr. Escobar (Monica Ruiz) remembers she has ethics and refuses to spill Sally's tea to Flo.

Katie (Heather Tom) is in NO mood for Donna (Jennifer Gareis) when she pushes her to forgive Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Matt (Kevin Frazier) is the pilot when the Forrester plane is commissioned.

Brooke goes back to work.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) hits ignore when Brooke calls to explain her dalliance with Bill.

When Flo confronts Dr. Escobar, she discovers drawings that look suspiciously like fashion sketches.

Brooke is none too happy when she figures out that Ridge has run off with Shauna (Denise Richards).

Quinn has so much explaining to do when Eric (John McCook) calls her on her mess.

Ridge hits ignore when his own hypocrisy comes calling and enjoys bonding with Shauna.