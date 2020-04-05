Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Ben Uses His Choking Skills to Express His Feelings to Christian

Robert Scott Wilson

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

On the eve of his chip removal, Stefano (Stephen Nichols) asks to say goodbye to Tony (Thaao Penghlis), Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), and Chad (Billy Flynn).

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) tells Eric (Greg Vaughan) that baby Mickey died last Mother's Day.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) wakes up from her chip removal and is greeted *insert Marlena cooing sound* with a kiss from her beloved, John (Drake Hogestyn).

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Xander's (Paul Telfer) wedding commences.

Anna (Leann Hunley) and Abs (Kate Mansi) continue to huddle about their concern for their men.

Kristen has an interesting encounter with Marta (Dasha Flynn), an employee at University Hospital.

Eric is VERY upset as he must say goodbye to the baby he thought was his child.

Xander's nightmares become reality.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) is forced to make a huge decision during Steve's surgery.

Xander and Sonny (Freddie Smith) have a surprising and uncomfortable conversation.

Nicole advises Eric not to tell anyone about baby Mickey or baby Rachel.

Christian (Brock Kelly) and Ben come face to face and things get all chokey.

In shocking news, Eric decides not to heed Nicole's advice and runs to tell Sarah that their baby is dead . . . and that Xander knew the entire time.

Kayla sits at Steve's bedside awaiting his return.

Victor (John Aniston) and Xander have an uncharacteristically schmaltzy moment.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) begs Justin (Wally Kurth) to fight for Kayla.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) overhears Nicole and Eric talking about baby Mickey and baby Rachel.

Sarah is STUNNED to learn the truth about not-her-baby.

Steve wakes up, but something is a wee bit off.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) continue to get nekkid.

Marlena tries to use her own experience to help Steve recover from de-chipping.

Sarah has a Statesville sitdown with Maggie (Suzanne Rogers).