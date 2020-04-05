General Hospital Spoilers: Chase Tries to Get on Top of Michael's Problematic Behind

Josh Swickard

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

The evolution of Carly (Laura Wright) and Nelle (Chloe Lanier) will be the focus of a very special episode.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) worries Wiley is wilting.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) tries to be supportive . . . but it's not really her strong suit.

Bobbie (Jackie Zeman) is shook.

A beaten and battered TJ (Tajh Bellow) is dumped in front of GH.

Jason (Steve Burton) finds time to spend with Sam (Kelly Monaco) away from a trash bin.

Chase (Josh Swickard) tries to fool Michael (Chad Duell) . . . which doesn't seem like a difficult proposition.

Sam lets Brando (Johnny Wactor) know she is not here for his foolishness.

Molly (Haley Pullos) agrees to get all domestic with TJ . . . but something isn't quite right.

Chase, Michael, Willow, and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) mull things over whilst basking in the glow of the moss.

Sonny (Maurice Bernard) and Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) go toe to toe.

Carly is quite concerned when Sonny stays out past his curfew.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) tries to find some common ground with Nelle.

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Jason have a very serious sitdown.

Peter (Wes Ramsey) really wishes Robert (Tristan Rogers) would find another hobby.

Nelle and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) have an encounter.