The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Schemin' Sally Pushes Back Against a Relentless Flo

Courtney Hope, Darin Brooks

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) is "all in" for Sally (Courtney Hope) on The Bold and the Beautiful . . . or so he claims. Sally keeps him close by her side even though she can't get him away from Flo (Katrina Bowden).

Meanwhile, Flo gets more suspicious of her rival and digs deeper to find out what's really happening.

Watch the new B&B promo below: