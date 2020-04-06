Days of Our Lives Promo: Nicole Gives Eric the News That His Daughter Isn't His

Linsey Godfrey, Greg Vaughan

Eric (Greg Vaughan) finds out the truth about Mickey on Days of Our Lives. Nicole (Arianne Zucker) opts to tell him about the baby swap before he finds out from someone else.

Eric runs to Sarah (Linsey Godfrey), who is about to walk down the aisle with Xander (Paul Telfer). Xander is doing his own freaking out and fills Victor (John Aniston) in on the impending fallout.

Xander is about to find out how Eric really feels about him.

Watch the new DAYS promo below: