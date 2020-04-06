Ellen DeGeneres, Wendy Williams Steven Bergman Photography

Talk show hosts Ellen DeGeneres and Wendy Williams are returning to television. The chat fest mavens will start production of their respective talk shows straight from their homes. Both DeGeneres and Williams shut down production of their shows due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to The Hollywood Reporter, they will air brand new episodes starting April 6.

DeGeneres dropped the news about her decision on April 3 via Instagram and stated,

We figured out how to do the show from my house, so we have a camera set up, we’re going to be doing interviews and it’s going to be fun.

Williams also made her announcement on Instagram as well and said,

I may not be in my purple chair, and it may not look the same, but starting Monday I’m very excited to get back to all of you. 📺

DeGeneres' first guests back on air will be EGOT recipient John Legend and his wife, model/chef Chrissy Teigen. She shared a little peek at what's to come via the social media platform,

Williams will feature comic Luenell live from Los Angeles via Zoom and will give viewers a little look at her New York City apartment.

Tune in this week for brand new episodes!