Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital's Paulina Bugembe (Valerie) is recovering, slowly but surely, from COVID-19.

The actress shared her diagnosis on social media:

Thankfully, Bugembe is now at home recovering. She added pictures of her journey back to health: