Here are the 40 Soap Opera Books You Need to Get Through Quarantine

During coronavirus quarantine, we're all looking for engaging distractions...and what better source of escapist fodder than soap opera-centric books? From actor memoirs to tie-in novels, soap-gasmic dramatic renditions and academic insights into sudsers. Check out our list of faves below!

Actor/Writer Memoirs and Biographies

1. The Women Who Raised Me by Victoria Rowell (ex-Drucilla, The Young and the Restless)

2. I'll Be Damned: How My Young and Restless Life Led Me to America's #1 Daytime Drama by Eric Braeden (Victor, Y&R)

3. All My Life by Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, All My Children)

4. Not Young, Still Restless by Jeanne Cooper (ex-Katherine, Y&R)

5. Nothing General About It: How Love (and Lithium) Saved Me On and Off General Hospital by Maurice Benard (Sonny, General Hospital)

6. Always Young and Restless: My Life on and Off America's #1 Daytime Drama by Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki, Y&R)

7. My Life to Live: How I Became the Queen of Soaps When Men Ruled the Airwaves by Agnes Nixon

8. Eight Years in Another World by Harding Lemay

9. I'm Just Sayin'!: Three Deaths, Seven Husbands, and a Clone! My Life as a Daytime Diva by Kim Zimmer (Reva, Guiding Light)

10. My Seven Sons and How We Raised Each Other: (They Only Drive Me Crazy 30% of the Time) by Don Diamont (Bill, The Bold and the Beautiful)

Soapy Novels

1. Lucky by Jackie Collins

2. Ladies of the Lake by Ken Corday

3. Secrets of a Soap Opera Diva by Victoria Rowell

4. A Prince on Paper by Alyssa Cole

5. Hate to Want You by Alisha Rai

6. I'll Take Manhattan by Judith Krantz

7. A Woman of Substance by Barbara Taylor Bradford

8. Trashed by Mia Hopkins

9. Secrets by Danielle Steel

10. Players by Jilly Cooper

Soap Tie-Ins

1. The Secret Life of Damian Spinelli by Carolyn Hennesy (Diane, GH)

2. Robin's Diary by Judith Pinsker and Claire Labine

3. Oakdale Confidential by Alina Adams

4. A Secret in Salem by Sheri Anderson

5. Forbidden Affair by Amy Andrews

6. Guiding Light: Jonathan's Story by Julia London and Alina Adams

7. Love in Maine by General Hospital's Connie Falconeri

8. Patrick's Notebook: Words of Love From One Life to Live by Patrick Thornhart

9. Hidden Passions: Secrets from the Diaries of Tabitha Lenox by Tabitha Lenox

10. The Killing Club by Marcie Walsh and Michael Malone

11. Having It All by Erica Kane

12. Charm! by Kendall Hart

Nonfiction

1. Her Stories: Daytime Soap Opera and US Television History by Elana Levine

2. The Young and Restless Life of William J. Bell: Creator of The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful by Michael Maloney and Lee Phillip Bell

3. The Days of our Lives: The True Story of One Family's Dream and the Untold History of Days of our Lives by Ken Corday

4. Soap Fans: Pursuing Pleasure and Making Meaning in Everyday Life by Carrine Harrington

5. The Survival of Soap Opera: Transformations for a New Media Era

6. Worlds Without End: The Art and History of the Soap Opera

7. Soap Opera: The Inside Story of Procter & Gamble by Alecia Swasy

8. Watching Dallas: Soap Opera and the Melodramatic Imagination by Ien Eng