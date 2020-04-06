NeNe Leakes' FaceTime "Ambush" Kicks off Wendy Williams' Remote Broadcast

On her first day back at The Wendy Williams Show, broadcasting from home, Wendy Williams held nothing back. The daytime diva shared that her relationship with Real Housewives of Atlanta's NeNe Leakes might be on the rocks.

On Friday, April 3, Leakes called her on FaceTime, according to Williams, and wanted to broadcast it on Instagram Live. She recalled her irritation at Leakes' move:

Here’s where the ambush comes in. [NeNe] said, ‘Wendy, look.’ She was in hair and makeup and wardrobe with all her people.

She added:

I did that for you one time [appearing on RHOA], you asked me to… I made it very clear [that] I’m not a housewife. Sorry, my career is a bit different than being a housewife. I don’t need that kind of attention. And, quite frankly, then I hung up on her. I said, 'I’m not here for this,' and I hung up. She never called back and apologized. No!

Williams continued:

She never called me ahead of time to ask me, she never called after or even text to apologize. And, I still haven’t heard from her and here we are on Monday and that was Friday.

Do you think Wendy and NeNe will settle their differences yet again? Sound off in the comments!