Paul Telfer Reveals the Iconic Days of Our Lives Character He Almost Played
Days of Our Lives' Paul Telfer nearly wound up playing another Salem bad boy instead of Xander Kiriakis. In an interview with Soaps/SheKnows, the Scottish actor revealed which iconic role he almost wound up occupying.
He recalled:
Yeah, my agent called and said, 'I know you don’t want to do a soap opera, but Days of ur Lives is offering a large sum of money to be on standby in case this actor can’t make it' – he was sick. It was for the role of E.J. But fortunately, James Scott was well enough and I got paid even though they didn’t use me.
Of course, Telfer wound up playing another Salem villain in Xander. Currently, Xander is acting all nicey-nice with love Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) after switching her baby at birth. What direction - good or bad - would Telfer like to see Xander go after this storyline?
The actor shared:
I was concerned with making him too soft too soon. I’d like to have a way for him to snap back. But it’s also consistent with the character; he’s a bit nutty and almost hysterical when you see him lose his temper. Right now I’m trying to make him do good things for bad reasons and bad things for good reasons. I want him to start occasionally doing heroic things that were occasionally decent, but they’d always be an effort for him.