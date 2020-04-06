Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives' Paul Telfer nearly wound up playing another Salem bad boy instead of Xander Kiriakis. In an interview with Soaps/SheKnows, the Scottish actor revealed which iconic role he almost wound up occupying.

He recalled:

Yeah, my agent called and said, 'I know you don’t want to do a soap opera, but Days of ur Lives is offering a large sum of money to be on standby in case this actor can’t make it' – he was sick. It was for the role of E.J. But fortunately, James Scott was well enough and I got paid even though they didn’t use me.

Of course, Telfer wound up playing another Salem villain in Xander. Currently, Xander is acting all nicey-nice with love Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) after switching her baby at birth. What direction - good or bad - would Telfer like to see Xander go after this storyline?

The actor shared: