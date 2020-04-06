Congratulations are in order for Jeannie Mai and rapper Jeezy, as the two revealed they are now engaged! The co-host of The Real and the Southern rap star/philanthropist got engaged on March 27.

People reports that the two - who were dating on the down low in 2018 but went public with their relationship a year later - were originally supposed to travel to Vietnam in April. There, Jeezy (born Jay Wayne Jenkins) was going to pop the questions.

Once the coronavirus hit and placed travel restrictions around the world, Jeezy decided to grab the bull by the horns and proposed to her with a romantic date night at home at his house in Los Angeles. According to Mai's rep,

Jeannie and Jay were set for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn’t know is that Jay was planning to propose. Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor.

This will be the first marriage for Jeezy and the second for Mai, who divorced her first husband, Freddy Harteis, in 2017.