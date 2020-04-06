Sheinelle Jones Returns to Today Show After Vocal Cord Surgery

Welcome back, Sheinelle Jones! The Today co-anchor returned to work, calling in remotely, after undergoing vocal cord surgery and a six-week recovery period.

She told her co-anchors on April 6 that she hadn't been able to speak for the first two weeks after her procedure. And in a roundabout way, Jones admitted, the time off proved a gift. She learned, she said:

The gift of silence and being still. We’re all so busy, very rarely do we give ourselves permission to sit still, and in that I found clarity, I found peace.

These lessons serve her well during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Jones added: