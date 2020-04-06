Sheinelle Jones Returns to Today Show After Vocal Cord Surgery
Welcome back, Sheinelle Jones! The Today co-anchor returned to work, calling in remotely, after undergoing vocal cord surgery and a six-week recovery period.
She told her co-anchors on April 6 that she hadn't been able to speak for the first two weeks after her procedure. And in a roundabout way, Jones admitted, the time off proved a gift. She learned, she said:
The gift of silence and being still. We’re all so busy, very rarely do we give ourselves permission to sit still, and in that I found clarity, I found peace.
These lessons serve her well during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Jones added:
Really, we can apply that to the situation that we’re in right now. You’re home with your kids this morning or you’re with your spouse probably more than you’re used to. I noticed that when you can’t speak, your ears perk up and you’re hearing things that you’ve never heard before.