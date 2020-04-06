The Edge of Night's Forrest Compton Dies at 94

Forrest Compton

Forrest Compton, who was well known to soap opera fans as attorney Mike Karr on The Edge of Night, has passed away at 94. Compton died from complications of COVID-19 on the morning of April 5, according to the Shelter Island Reporter.

Mike Karr was a core character of the daytime drama and Compton played him from 1970 until the series ended in 1984. He was also part of the casts of Another World, Loving, One Life to Live, and As the World Turns.

Compton was a native of Reading, PA and served as an infantryman in World War II. He didn't start out as an actor during his post-war college years, but did he did graduate with a Master of Fine Arts from the Yale University School of Drama.

Soaps were not the only acting credits Compton had. He also appeared on Gomer Pyle, USMC, The Twilight Zone, Hogan's Heroes, and several other sitcoms and detective series. Compton retired from acting in 2002.