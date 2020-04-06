Daytime superstar Vincent Irizarry wants to bring iconic villain David Hayward from All My Children to General Hospital. The devious doctor married and divorced Port Charles spy Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) in Pine Valley in the early 2000s.

Wouldn't it be great to reunite the exes on another ABC sudser, where Hayward hasn't appeared yet? Irizarry told Soaps in Depth:

It would be fantastic to change that! I would love an opportunity to work with Finola Hughes (Anna) again and work with that cast.

He added:

He has crossover appeal because of Anna. Our characters were married, we had a child together, and the child died. That was such a dramatic story, and Finola and I had a great working relationship. So I think it would make sense.

What is Dr. H. up to today? "I’m curious!” Irizarry admitted.