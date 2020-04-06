The Young and the Restless Promo: Adam Backs Victor Into a Corner

Eric Braeden

Adam (Mark Grossman) put his cards on the table with Victor (Eric Braeden) on The Young and the Restless. Victor gives into Adam's demands without a fight. Is Adam walking into a trap?

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) thinks there's more to the story and demands answers from her mysterious husband.

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) has had enough of Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Theo's (Tyler Johnson) bickering. He brings the two young men together to set the record straight once and for all.

Watch the new Y&R promo below: