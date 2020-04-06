Sharon Case

Victor: The Black Knight (Eric Braeden) makes a demand and it isn't up for negotiation.

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) comes upon something head-scratching.

Sharon: The coffee house maven (Sharon Case) gets the news about her latest scans and is crushed to learn the tumor in her breast hasn't responded to the chemotherapy treatments. Sharon is in tears when her girls Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) come home and learn about the update on her health. Sharon informs them she may need a lumpectomy.

Later, Nick (Joshua Morrow) finds out about Sharon's update. Nick is also upset by the news when Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Summer (Hunter King) find him. He fills them in on what's going on. Will Sharon go forward with the surgery?

Billy: The Abbott playboy (Jason Thompson) digs deeper.

Nate/Amanda: The doc (Sean Dominic) and sexy legal ace (Mishael Morgan) start to get closer. What will Billy think about this?