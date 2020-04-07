Carolyn Hennesy Talks Working on Digital Series Studio City, Shares Why She Loves Soaps

Steven Bergman Photography

Carolyn Hennesy (Diane, General Hospital) is pulling double duty on daytime and online. Besides GH, she also appears as beleaguered studio exec Gloria on digital series Studio City. The show is the much-acclaimed brainchild of Sean Kanan (ex-A.J., GH; ex-Deacon, The Young and the Restless/The Bold and the Beautiful). Hennesy chatted with Soaps/SheKnows to talk daytime vs. digital and why we still love soaps today.

Filming soaps is notoriously fast-paced, but filming a web soap is even faster. Hennesy revealed:

You have a far shorter period of time, believe it or not. On a soap you shoot episodes over a period of days; for a web series, sometimes you’re shooting the entire season over a weekend. It can be very intricate and it’s a delicate balancing act. But you also have a tremendous amount of freedom that you do not otherwise have in the stringent soap world. You can improvise a little bit more; we can also tackle topics that are still not allowed on soaps.

And filming Studio City offered some perks, for sure. She added:

Well, we lost our craft services at General Hospital years ago. Budgets are very tight on the soaps these days, but you are correct. At Studio City we were taken very good care of, though.

The soap veteran also shared her ongoing love affair with the genre. She dished: