Get ready to fire up YouTube for another soap opera reunion. Alan Locher created a buzz last week when he gathered former As the World Turns stars to catch up with each other, share memories, and answer questions from fans.

On Wednesday, April 8, Locher will host a reunion for the former cast of Guiding Light. According to Soap Opera Digest, attendees will include, Kim Zimmer (ex-Reva), Robert Newman (ex-Josh), Maureen Garrett (ex-Holly), Jerry verDorn (ex-Ross), and Liz Keifer (ex-Blake).

All the fun starts at 3 PM Eastern time. You can set a reminder and watch the reunion HERE.