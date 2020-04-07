NeNe Leakes Fires Back at Wendy Williams: "I Will Not Answer Any Questions About Her"

Steven Bergman Photography

Do not ask The Real Housewives of Atlanta's NeNe Leakes about Wendy Williams, because you just won't get anything from her. The reality star/actress went on her Instagram Live yesterday and gave a rebuttal of sorts to her pal Williams' remarks on her self-titled talk show.

Williams dragged Leakes by her baby hairs for what she called an "ambush" FaceTime call, which Leakes tried to have her participate in last week while she was on IG Live. During Williams' Hot Topics segment, she said she wanted an apology from Leakes for what she did and hasn't heard from her since.

Well the self-proclaimed HBIC of the Bravo series had something to say about all of it. Leakes stated,

If you're going to ask me anything about Wendy, please refrain from doing so. I will not answer any questions concerning Wendy. I will not answer any questions once again about Wendy, and for the third time, I will not answer any questions about Wendy. I'm not that kind of friend, I've never been that kind of friend despite what you might think. Any questions I may have I will send them to her, I wish she could've done the same. I’m always loyal, I will always be loyal. I’m not a snitch. I’ll never be one. I am not going to hash out a friendship over social media. It won’t benefit me at all and it won’t benefit any friendship I have at all. The only friendships I'm fighting for on social media is the ones I get paid to fight over social media for. That means it's a check behind it so there's no check here, so there's no need for me to discuss it.

BLOOP! Later on, Leakes posted on her page,

Watch Leakes' read of Williams below.