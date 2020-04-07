Nick Cannon's Self-Titled Talk Show Sets Fall Debut Date

Steven Bergman Photography

Nick Cannon's talk show is set to debut this fall. Distributor Debmar-Mercury announced the chatfest will hit the Fox airwaves for the first time on Sept. 21, 2020.

Nick Cannon will feature the titular host interviewing celebs and covering all things pop culture, all with a humorous slant. Hailing from Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury and Cannon's own NCredible Entertainment, the show has been cleared to air on stations airing in over 90% of households.

Cannon observed in a statement:

It’s been thrilling going through this process, and to see the widespread support that the show has received and the milestones we’ve achieved is mind-blowing. We’re gearing up to deliver a must-see show and I’m looking forward to coming to you on your TV this fall.

Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus, both Debmar-Mercury co-presidents, added:

Clearances are climbing because our great station partners are hungry for a rising, versatile and dynamic talent like Nick. His light-hearted style quickly wins over viewers and gives them a much-needed escape from the world. We’ve been asked why we skipped doing test shows and explained there was no need. It’s obvious to anyone who watched Nick guest host for Wendy Williams last year how much he loves daytime talk and, based on the reaction of fans, how much they love him.

