WATCH: Tracy Morgan Talks Coronavirus Roleplay in Quarantine on Today Show

Comedian Tracy Morgan is never a boring guest. The Last O.G. star stopped by Today to discuss his COVID-19 roleplay with wife Megan Wollover, address Donald Trump's handling of the crisis, and express his appreciation for first responders.

The 30 Rock alum is getting intimate with his wife to keep things interesting during quarantine. He joked to Hoda Kotb:

We’re role playing. She’s playing a young maiden whose grandfather was infected with coronavirus, and I’m the scientist who discovered the cure. And she'll do anything to save her grandfather's life — and I mean anything.

He added:

I’m going to get all my pets tested. I’m getting my sharks tested. I’m getting my moray eel tested. I just bought a 600-pound silverback gorilla. I’m gonna take him down to New York Presbyterian and get him tested. … I’m for real, man. This is real stuff.

Then conversation turned to more serious matters. Addressing federal handling of COVID-19, Jordan stated that the crisis has "been difficult" for Trump. He then called for unity in challenging times:

We all got to pull together as people. Now. Now is not the time for blame and anger.

Watch the interview below.