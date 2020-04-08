DC #961: April Fools and Guacamole

DC

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines.

Former All My Children star John Callahan passed away.

As the World Turns stars reunite on YouTube.

Ambitions is now available on the Starz App and Starz On Demand.

Sins are laid out on The Bold and the Beautiful. Quinn owns her actions. Was Ashley Jones' return as Bridget wasted?

Days of Our Lives pulls an April Fools with an April Fools episode. Nicole hunts down the truth.

Michael and Nelle's baby has surgery on General Hospital. Jordon rips into Molly. Sonny continues to deal with Mike and his memory loss.

Should Jack and Jill reunite on The Young and the Restless?

All this and much more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

