Kelly Thiebaud is booked and busy! After appearing on Station 19, the actress is currently back on her alma mater, General Hospital, as Dr. Britt Westbourne. According to sources, before she returned to Port Charles, she filmed her brief stint in Salem on Days of Our Lives.

Soaps.com is reporting that Thiebaud will play Zoey, a lawyer for Evan (Brock Kelly), starting the week of April 13. Previous casting news had Alyshia Ochse in the role Thiebaud first popped up on DAYS as Alicia in 2011.