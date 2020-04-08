Joy Behar Reveals When She Will Retire from The View

Joy Behar has revealed when she plans to say goodbye to The View. Variety exclusively reported that the comedian would like to retire from the show when her current contract expires in 2022.

The comedian, who would be 80 at the time of her retirement, is currently broadcasting remotely with her colleagues after taking some time off. She previously exited the talk show in 2013, stating she needed "a different kind of life."