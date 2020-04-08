Susan Lucci Says NYC-ers Will Be "Stronger And Smarter Than Ever Before" Re: COVID-19

Steven Bergman Photography

Soap legend Susan Lucci is speaking out regarding the coronavirus pandemic that has hit the world, and especially New York City, hard. The citizen of Gotham made a video for the Big Apple from her home for residents, in which she gives praises and thanks to the healthcare employees and frontline workers who are helping the fight and risking their lives to service the community.

The grand dame of All My Children stated,

I have every confidence that this COVID-19 is going to pass and when we come out of it, we are going to come out of it better, stronger and smarter than ever before.

Tell it La, Lucci! The actress encouraged Big Apple residents, to "be protected" by washing hands, wearing gloves, and most importantly staying inside. Watch Lucci's message of encouragement below.