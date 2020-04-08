The Kelly Clarkson Show to Broadcast New Episodes from Montana

The Kelly Clarkson Show is set to produce brand-new episodes from Montana, as the singer/talk show host is currently sheltering in place with her family. The show will produce one new episode each week. Viewers of the popular freshman talk show will see Clarkson conduct virtual interviews with celebrities and also feature everyday people who are helping out during the coronavirus pandemic, per Deadline.

The Kelly Clarkson Show has many new episodes already recorded, which were slated to air but have been preempted due to coverage and updates of COVID-19. Fans will also see more "Kellyoke," which is now been called "Bathroom Kellyoke," along with Clarkson's "Messages from Montana" updates, which she has been filming and posting online since last week. The show will also have an extension of the current season, The Kelly Clarkson Show: Summer Studio Sessions, which features Kellyoke performances, segment staples, and interviews; that will air in June.