WATCH: Ellen DeGeneres Draws Ire for COVID-19 Quarantine Joke

Ellen DeGeneres is filming her self-titled talk show show from home, but not everyone is enthused. The comedian has come under fire after a joke comparing her remote broadcasting amidst self-quarantine to being in prison.

The mogul quipped:

This is like being in jail. Mostly because I've been wearing the same clothes for 10 days, and everyone in here is gay.

The digital backlash to the remark was instantaneous:

